Marshall County school officials monitoring cases of pneumonia

Marshall County W.VA. (WTRF)- Marshall County Communications Director, Tony Wood, has confirmed multiple pneumonia cases in two Marshall County Schools.

The schools currently affected are Hilltop Elementry School and Cameron Elementary School.

Marshall County Schools have released the following message to parents and guardians regarding the issue.

There have been several cases of pneumonia confirmed at Cameron Elementary School and Hilltop Elementary School. Marshall County Schools has been working with local and state health department officials to monitor the situation.  We have increased the number of custodial staff at these schools and are using approved disinfectants. If your child shows symptoms, do not hesitate to keep them home and seek medical treatment. We will continue to monitor and clean as directed by the health department

Marshall County Schools

