Marshall County Schools will operate on a Two Hour Delay Friday

Marshall County, WV. A (WTRF)- Marshall County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow Friday March 13th, 2020.
Faculty and staff will report on time for curriculum development and additional cleaning.
