Marshall County Sheriff Deputy trades in his badge for basketball

A Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy made a big impact in Moundsville this past weekend, when he traded in his badge, for a basketball.



Deputy Mike Lough was patrolling near East End in Moundsville on Sunday night, when he came across four young boys playing a few games of basketball.

That’s when he decided to pick up the ball, and play a few games with the kids.



Melissa Welch was nearby and was lucky enough to witness the game.

That’s when she stepped in, took a few pictures, and sent the heartwarming story along to the city manager, Rick Healy.



Healy posted the story knowing it would make a big impact on the community, and now– it has over 400 likes and nearly 200 shares.