Marshall County Sheriff Deputy trades in his badge for basketball

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy made a big impact in Moundsville this past weekend, when he traded in his badge, for a basketball.


Deputy Mike Lough was patrolling near East End in Moundsville on Sunday night, when he came across four young boys playing a few games of basketball.

That’s when he decided to pick up the ball, and play a few games with the kids.


Melissa Welch was nearby and was lucky enough to witness the game.
That’s when she stepped in, took a few pictures, and sent the heartwarming story along to the city manager, Rick Healy.


Healy posted the story knowing it would make a big impact on the community, and now– it has over 400 likes and nearly 200 shares.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter