Marshall County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects that stole an ATM

Cameron W.VA. (WTRF) Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is in need of help locating two suspects involved in stealing an ATM in Cameron, WV.

The ATM was stolen from Mrs. D’s Wednesday (November 6th) last week.

INFORMATION NEEDED!! Mrs. D's was broken into early Wednesday morning on November 6. There were 2 people involved… Posted by Dragon Mart on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The footage above shows the suspects using a truck to break into Mrs. D’s to steal the ATM.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects headed towards Pennslyvania.

Please Share 11-06-2019 Please shareThe following footage was obtained from Mrs D's near the intersection of 250 and 891. The vehicle fled into Pennsylvania. If you can identify either of the indivduals please contact the Marshall County Sheriffs Office tip line at 304.843.5422 Posted by Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

f you can identify either of the individuals please contact the Marshall County Sheriffs Office tip line at 304.843.5422