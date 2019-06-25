Marshall County students learn, improve string skills at camp

A four-day camp in Marshall County is encouraging students of all ages to pick up an instrument this summer.

Marshall County Strings Camp returns for the twelfth consecutive summer, where students learn new songs and skills throughout the week.

At the end of the four-day camp, students can showcase their new skills to loved ones at a concert.

“This is a great way to ensure that they are continuing to review skills that we learn,” said Justin Jones, Marshall Co. Strings teacher. ” Also, just keep them playing in the summer months when they’re off from the school year.”

Students range from elementary to high school and the camp is completely free to all that attend.