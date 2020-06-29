Marshall County to honor families of fallen soldiers with monument

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County will soon be receiving a monument to honor the families of soldiers who have passed away.

On Monday, they held a ceremony for the groundbreaking of that monument.

They say many times, the names of fallen soldiers are forgotten. And if they are honored on a monument, the *families* sacrifice is never measured. Gold Star Mothers and the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation has been working hard for many years to honor those families, because the sacrifice their children made, is immeasurable. So, in a few months—Marshall County will honor those families who’s loved ones were called home.

Every community has had one of their own lay down their life for freedom. CHAD GRAHAM – CEO, HWWMOHF

Sacrifice – defined as the surrender of something valuable. To some, that’s taking the shirt off your back for others, but for The Gold Star Mothers—that sacrifice is their loved one’s life. In Marshall County—their making sure those names are never forgotten by placing a Gold Star Families Monument Infront of the Courthouse.

When it is put up, you’ll see there is cut out in it of a soldier. That’s the missing soldier that’s in our lives. It’s important that people realize what the cost of freedom is. BELINDA JIVIDEN – VICE PRESIDENT, WV GOLD STAR MOTHERS

Marshall County already has a monument outside of the courthouse to honor fallen soldiers, but many forget about the family, and the weight they bear each day.

You feel like people forget about them. That they’re no longer here, so they’re no longer talked about. Well, we want our children remembered and the sacrifices that they’ve made, because they sacrificed their lives for me to be able to talk to you today. BELINDA JIVIDEN – VICE PRESIDENT, WV GOLD STAR MOTHERS

Each Gold Star Mother stood up… one by one… saying their child’s name in the hopes that everyone remembers what they gave for us.

It is as meaningful and as impactful as the first time I heard a Gold Star Family member stand up and say their loved one’s name. I just think it’s so important for people to hear those names and take those names. Talk to these Gold Star Families. Ask them about their loved one. When you hear their loved ones name it make it very impactful because it makes it human. CHAD GRAHAM – CEO, HWWMOHF

That to me is what I’m doing it for. That’s why it’s important. These people, even though it’s been several years since Ryan passed, or Shirley’s or Belinda’s children, we want them to be recognized and feel we care. GARY RIDER – CO-CHAIR, MARSHALL CO. GOLD STAR FAMILY MEMORIAL

The family’s broke ground for the monument that’s to be placed later this fall. And although this was just a groundbreaking—it shows families we are united in solidarity.

Marshall County still has a long way to go in terms of donations to support this monument. So, if you’d like to donate to the fund, you can mail a check to the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation and note that it’s for the Marshall County Monument.