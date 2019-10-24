Marshall County updates school pneumonia cases

Marshall County W.VA. (WTRF)- Marshall County is seeing some positive results after announcing they had cases of pneumonia in a couple of schools.

Superintendent Shelby Haines says absenteeism has been cut in half at the three (Cameron, Hilltop Elementary, and Center McMechen) infected schools.

Marshall County also stated that they have cleaning crews working after school to make sure the classrooms are completely clean and are still using ionizer, which sprays disinfectants on surfaces.

7News and WTRF.com will continue to keep you updated on this story as it continues.