Marshall County updates school pneumonia cases

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marshall County W.VA. (WTRF)- Marshall County is seeing some positive results after announcing they had cases of pneumonia in a couple of schools.

Superintendent Shelby Haines says absenteeism has been cut in half at the three (Cameron, Hilltop Elementary, and Center McMechen) infected schools.

Marshall County also stated that they have cleaning crews working after school to make sure the classrooms are completely clean and are still using ionizer, which sprays disinfectants on surfaces.

7News and WTRF.com will continue to keep you updated on this story as it continues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter