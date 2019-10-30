Martins Ferry holds Meet the Candidates night

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- With local elections on the horizon,

local residents are sometimes in the dark when it comes to their local politicians. That’s why Belmont County’s largest city, Martins Ferry, gave residents the opportunity tonight to learn what they may be voting for.

Through a partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and the economic redevelopment group, Project Forward, a Martins Ferry Meet the Candidates Night was held tonight for the public- to give them a chance to hear candidate platforms.

Two mayoral candidates, one being the incumbent, two peace township trustees, and a representative from Martins Ferry EMS, who is not running for office, but is advocating for the EMS operational levy renewal,

all spoke about their objectives. After the platforms were heard, the floor was open for questions to be answered by the candidates.

Reverend William Webster, President of Project Forward, told 7News “the idea is to bring the community together to hear what the candidate’s platforms are and that’s basically it to be able to hear what the platforms are and see how different they are and see what they have in similarity and see what vision they have not only for Martins Ferry but for Peace Township as well.”

Residents were anxious to have their questions answered, and at times, sparked contention. Topics that came up ranged from EORH’s closure and what’s next, the closing’s affect on ambulances, infrastructure, utility rate increases, taking care of dilapidated homes, and much more.