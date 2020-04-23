McDonald’s is giving free meals to frontline workers

The name of this new program says it all. It’s a thank you started by McDonald’s to give back to people on the frontline.

It all began in California and has now made its way through the country.

The McDonald’s thank you program offers free meals to first responders during this pandemic.

It is just their small way of saying thank you.

The idea is to thank the first responders and medical people for what they have been putting up with and the work they have been doing. Ross Stoltz – Owner

And the meals are not just limited to one time of day.

They are offering breakfast and a lunch or dinner meal.

A lot of these healthcare workers are working 13 to 15 hour shifts it’s very difficult to get out to do any shopping let alone cook a meal so we are pleased and really proud to be there to help them not only here in the ohio valley but across the united states. Mark Lewis-Director of operations for stoltz organization

Healthcare workers, police, firefighters or EMS, any of these workers can get a free meal under this program.

All you have to do is show some type of proof of employment.

You can either wear a uniform or present a badge or some form of identification. Ross Stoltz – Owner

And for many of these workers receiving these meals, it gives them just a second to take a break.