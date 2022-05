McDonald’s is offering a free meal to nurses today for those around the Ohio Valley.

Nurses in Ohio and West Virginia in the Ohio Valley will be able to get a free meal as a thank you from McDonald’s.

The free meal can be an egg McMuffin meal, a bacon egg & cheese biscuit meal, a double cheeseburger meal, a 6 PC McNuggets meal, or a Filet-O-Fish meal.

The offer will be available at the drive-thru or front counter for any nurse in a uniform or with an id and only one meal per customer.