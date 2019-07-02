McMechen issues emergency declaration after flooding

After significant flooding in McMechen on June 19, the Mayor issued an emergency declaration.

On Tuesday he spoke in front of the Marshall County Commission with the hope of receiving state aid.

Flooding is not a new issue for McMechen. The city has endured three floods over the last two years.

The Marshall County Commission officially recognized McMechen’s declaration of emergency, sending it to the State Office of Emergency Management.

Mayor David Goddard believes one of the factors that has led to consistent flooding is a pipeline.

He said the flooding hit the hardest in the southern portion of city, where the pipeline sits directly above. That land was cleared and water diverters were put in place by the company, but if they’re not maintained well enough, the water rushes straight off the hill.

Now that the Marshall County Commission has relayed his request to Charleston, Mayor Goddard is just waiting on the Governor.

“The request part of the declaration of emergency from the city, they needed to be recognized by the commission before we forward it on to the Governor and that’s the action we took today,” explained Marshall County Commission President Scott Varner.

Mayor Goddard added there are multiple issues contributing to the flooding. He said he’s seen milk crates, vinyl siding, car fenders, tires and rocks coming down the ravine.