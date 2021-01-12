McMechen man indicted with death of a child by a parent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 12, 2021, there have been 1,664,418 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 103,203 total cases and 1,634 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Mason County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Gilmer County, an 84-year old female from Boone County, a 96-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, a 64-year old male from Gilmer County, a 58-year old male from Tyler County, an 84-year old female from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Brooke County, a 95-year old male from Mason County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Pleasants County, 96-year old female from Jackson County, an 82-year old female from Jackson County, a 57-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Jackson County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 64-year old female from Monongalia County.