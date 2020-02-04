MEC basketball tournament announces return to Wheeling in 2021

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- The Mountain East Conference, which features Wheeling University and West Liberty University, announced its basketball tournament will return to the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling in 2021.
A press conference was held on Tuesday at WesBanco Arena, where officials announced that the MEC Basketball Tournament will be coming back to Wheeling after having a two-year agreement with a third-year as an option.
Last year the MEC Conference brought in $2.1 million dollars.
Tickets for the event on Valentine’s Day (February 14th)
Charleston was the home for the tournament since the inaugural event back in 2014.
The Friendly City started hosting the tournament in 2019.
- Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500
- CDC on coronavirus: You don’t need a facemask in US
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
- Woman charged with neglect in connection to child forced to eat dog feces, drink urine