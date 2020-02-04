MEC basketball tournament announces return to Wheeling in 2021

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- The Mountain East Conference, which features Wheeling University and West Liberty University, announced its basketball tournament will return to the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling in 2021.

The MEC has announced they have picked up their option year. This will Guarantee the conference will stay in wheeling through 2021. @WTRF7News — Shelby Davis (@ShelbyDWTRF) February 4, 2020

A press conference was held on Tuesday at WesBanco Arena, where officials announced that the MEC Basketball Tournament will be coming back to Wheeling after having a two-year agreement with a third-year as an option.

Last year the MEC Conference brought in $2.1 million dollars.

Tickets for the event on Valentine’s Day (February 14th)

Charleston was the home for the tournament since the inaugural event back in 2014.

The Friendly City started hosting the tournament in 2019.