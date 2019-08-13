1  of  3
Memorial Butterfly Release: A Touching Tradition

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Even though the years keep passing us by, loved ones who are no longer with us can always remain in our hearts. And, a special ceremony in Wheeling had a unique way of celebrating life.

In many cultures, butterflies symbolize the human soul. Valley Hospice held their 15th Annual Memorial Butterfly Release, commemorating the lives of loved ones who are no longer with us. Open to everyone in the community who has been through a loss, butterflies were able to be reserved for a heartfelt release. Those who took part also could submit their loved one’s names and photographs to be included in a memorial slideshow before the release.

Monarch butterflies represent spirituality in many ways, and can be seen as guardian angels of loved ones who have passed on. So many families took part in this melancholic occasion, keeping the memories alive.

