Mobile Food Pantry Feeds Nearly 200 Families

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) The Marshall County FRN has once again partnered with the Mountaineer Food Bank for a Mobile Food Pantry, serving many Marshall County Residents earlier this afternoon.

Volunteers from City of Moundsville, Unicare, and Temple Baptist Church loaded food boxes.

The Mountaineer mobile food bank has made its way to Marshall County preparing to help feed about 200 families.

From 11:00-1:00 p.m. today cars wrapped around the Four Seasons Pool parking lot. Laurie Conway, Marketing coordinator at the Marshall County Family Resource Network says the process is safe and efficient.

We have done two of them so far this year and we have another one schedule for next month. Basically, what we are doing is handing out boxes of food to people. There are no income guidelines, nothing like that. Anyone who needs food can just drive through and receive a box. Laurie Conway, Marketing Coordinator at the Marshall County Family Resource Network

Conway says food assistance is clearly needed Marshall County and that having this partnership with the mobile food panty allows them to help a large scale of those in need.

We take a lot of phone calls; I would say almost a majority of our phone calls and our Facebook messages are for food assistance. We do work with a lot of food panties but it is nice to be able to partner with the food bank and do a large scale give-a-way like this for anyone in need. Laurie Conway, Marketing Coordinator at the Marshall County Family Resource Network

One volunteer says he participates because he understands what it’s like. Jim Higginson, Pastor at Temple Baptist Church in Moundsville says he is blessed that now he can help others in a similar situation.

It is just a privilege just to get to help. They’ve helped me and I just want to help back. I think it makes a big difference in their lives. I know it is helping or they wouldn’t be here. Jim Higginson, Pastor at Temple Baptist Church in Moundsville

Conway says these people are so appreciative of the kindness and dedication the volunteers give to put these on.

I think one of the best things is everyone who comes through is so thankful. Everybody says ‘thank you so much, you’re a blessing to this community’, we will appreciate that. Laurie Conway, Marketing Coordinator at the Marshall County Family Resource Network

The next food bank will be October 21st from 11-1 p.m. at once again the Four-season pool parking lot located at 300 Mulberry Ave. In Moundsville.

For a list of food resources in Marshall County you can visit www.Marshallcountyfrn.com/resources