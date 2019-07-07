More than 100 cars on display at 16th Annual Wheeling Heritage Car Show

Clouds may fill the sky Sunday but that isn’t stopping car enthusiasts from competing in the 16th Annual Wheeling Heritage Car Show.

Wheeling City Government are once again the hosts for this year’s event, which brings more than 100 cars to show.

The top 20 cars will receive cash prizes.

Door prizes, along with food and drinks, will be available to attendees. ‘The Spike Man’ will provide entertainment.

The show concludes at 4 p.m. and there is a $5 entry fee if you would like to have your vehicle in the car show.

For more information, please call 304-234-3731.