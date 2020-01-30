Moundsville City Council fills vacant seat

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – In a special meeting early Wednesday evening, the Moundsville City Council met to fill a vacant seat.

Council members spent about 90 minutes interviewing three candidates. After the executive session interviews, council voted in Brianna Hickman for the seat. She works at the Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley and stresses the importance of participating in local government.

“I think a lot of young people in general — they — we tell each other all the time, you know, ‘We need more young people in government, we need more young people engaged,'” said Hickman. “Until we actually do it — we’re just going to continue getting older, and not representing those voices. And I think that it’s really important — especially in today’s society — to be, you know, civil with everyone of course, but making sure everyone’s voices are heard.”

When Hickman takes the oath of office from Moundsville City Clerk Sondra Hewitt for the first time, four women will have seats on Moundsville’s City Council.