Move underway to decide fate of recreational marijuana in Ohio

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s a move underway by some Ohioans to let voters decide the fate of recreational marijuana.

Some people are trying to get the amendment on the November Ballot.

The Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Amendment will allow adults over twenty-one years of age to buy,possess,consume and grow limited amounts of marijuana.

One of the many supporters to this amendment are medical businesses. However they have some issues that need worked out.

Our biggest concern is mainly the medical program is not affected by it. We want to make sure our patients still have the best access and again that it is not detrimental to the medical program any way. Mike Petrella – CEO and Owner of OVNR

The attorney general has ten days to review this amendment and if it passes it will then require over four hundred and forty thousand signatures.