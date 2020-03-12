1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Bellaire City Schools Brooke County Schools Harrison Hills Schools Martins Ferry Schools Ohio County Schools St Clairsville City Schools Switzerland of Ohio Schools

Move underway to decide fate of recreational marijuana in Ohio

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s a move underway by some Ohioans to let voters decide the fate of recreational marijuana.

Some people are trying to get the amendment on the November Ballot.

The Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Amendment will allow adults over twenty-one years of age to buy,possess,consume and grow limited amounts of marijuana.

One of the many supporters to this amendment are medical businesses. However they have some issues that need worked out.

Our biggest concern is mainly the medical program is not affected by it. We want to make sure our patients still have the best access and again that it is not detrimental to the medical program any way.

Mike Petrella – CEO and Owner of OVNR

The attorney general has ten days to review this amendment and if it passes it will then require over four hundred and forty thousand signatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter