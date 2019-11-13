Mt. DeChantel Kroger unveils new look

The Opioid crisis isn't the only crisis happening across our state. Currently, there are more than 6,000 kids in West Virginia in Foster Care. Officials from the West Virginia Kids Count held a presentation at the First State Capitol today on how they are working to reverse that upward trend.

The West Virginia Kids Count is in a partnership with West Virginia and Marshall Universities to help get an accurate count for all the kids living in our state. That number is then used to produce a data book so lawmakers and officials who work closely with kids can use it to advocate for their well-being.