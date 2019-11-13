Mt. DeChantel Kroger unveils new look

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- The Mt. DeChantel Kroger has officially unveiled its new look.
A grand re-opening celebration has been taking place all day long.
The day included a ribbon-cutting, open house, and even fun for the kids.
Kroger officials say they are excited about the changes and are ready to continue serving the people of the Wheeling area.
