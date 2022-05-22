MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– On the hilltop of Mount Olivet wave 150 American flags alongside the veterans memorial.

On Sunday, the Mount Olivet Lions Club completed the tribute by adding two plaques to the monument.

HAPPENING NOW: Two bronze plaques are being added to the Mt. Olivet Lions Club Flags for Heroes memorial. 🇺🇸

Ft. guess speaker, Marshall County Commissioner John Gruzinskas.



A tribute and dedication ceremony was held, and community members filled the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in their red, white and blue attire.

A tribute and dedication ceremony was held, and community members filled the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in their red, white and blue attire.

President of the Mt. Olivet Lions Club, Paul Amrhein, says we will never stop showing our appreciation for those who fought for our county.

We are dedicating a plaque for Gold Star families and also for the Purple Heart recipients. And that’ll complete our monument to the armed forces. We wanted to bring it to the community because it gives the community an awareness of self. They have something that they can be proud of that is, theirs. It’s not a neighboring community. It’s right here on the hilltop, and I get a lot of pride out of looking at that monument and seeing those flags wave. Paul Amrhein, President, Mt. Olivet Lions Club

Marshall County Commissioner John Gruzinskas was a guest speaker.

Our Lady of Peace Chorus sang throughout the ceremony.

To close the event, the Moundsville Honor Guard completed a 21-gun salute.