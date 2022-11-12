WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Mt. Olivet Lions Club continued their Veteran’s Day celebrations through their “Flags for Heroes” ceremony at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.

Mt. Olivet Lions Club’s “Flags for Heroes” Veterans Day Program is honoring members of the Moundsville Veteran Honor Guard by reading their names out loud for all to hear, along with flags placed across the street in their honor until Tuesday at the Community Park.🇺🇸 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/BjqQBzDlF9 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) November 12, 2022

They started the flag project several years ago with 60 flags outside each honoring an individual who served The United States.

Now, they are up to 154 flags surrounding the Mt. Olivet Lions’ Veterans Memorial.

It has become an annual tradition at the church to read off every name on the flag, along with its sponsor and to have the Moundville Honor Guard kick off the ceremony.

”Well, being a veteran myself, it makes me feel good. When we came home back in the 60’s it wasn’t that way, and now, I like to see the veterans honored. I like to honor the veterans.” Paul Amrhein – Chairman of the Flag Project

Paul has was in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

The “Flags for Veterans” display will be out until Tuesday, and he encourages everyone to stop through and read the names, look at the monument depicting all branches of service, and see some the history of the hilltop.