Multi-Vehicle Crash in Wheeling Tunnel; Crash scene cleared

UPDATE: 3:55 PM

Traffic is flowing smoothly through the Wheeling Tunnels after a multi-vehicle accident caused delays on the Westbound side earlier this afternoon.



According to Wheeling Police, multiple vehicles were involved, one of which flipped on its side.



Police also say a tractor-trailer slowed down when a car tried to cut into the opposite lane and slammed into it, creating a secondary crash.



Three people were taken to a medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Wheeling Police, there is a multi-vehicle crash inside the Wheeling tunnel with one vehicle rolled over

This crash has occurred on I-70 Westbound and traffic is stopped in both lanes.

Police have stated that there is multiple injuries inside the tunnel.

The tunnel will be closed until further notice.

Police say to use I-470 WB, National Road/ US 40 or I-70 Exit 1B/16th St.

