No one injured in Bellaire fire, started in old store

UPDATE:

Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan tells 7News that the fire started in the town’s old grocery store then spread to the used computer store.

Flanagan says the main thing is that no one was hurt and the house next door was saved.

Drone photos used with permission of Scott Uchbar

Bellaire, OH (WTRF)- Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire in Bellaire, OH.

The fire is being reported on S. Belmont Street.

Crews says that the fire has been going on for about an hour.

No one was inside when the fire started and firefighters say no one is injured.

No other information was given at this time.

7News is on the scene working to get more details.