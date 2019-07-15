Nailers teamed up with Red Cross for the gift of life

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Imagine having your medical treatment delayed because the hospital had no blood.

That’s a situation the Red Cross works to avoid every day.

In Wheeling’s Wesbanco Arena, donors rolled up their sleeves to help at the Wheeling Nailers Blood Drive.Every year, Red Cross officials say blood supplies drop perilously low.

It’s vacation time, when people focus on travel and relaxation.

So the Wheeling Nailers make it a point to remind us about the importance of donating blood. It’s the Nailers’ downtime of the year, and it’s also the downtime for the Red Cross—in terms of blood supplies.

“This is not an urgent appeal—it’s an emergency appeal,” said Phyllis Riccadonna of the Red Cross. “Our blood supply is less than five days right now. It’s more like three days. And with O Negative, it’s two days. This is an emergency.”

One mother-daughter team of long-time blood donors—Rosemary Patrone and Veronica DiCola of Moundsville, said the Nailers’ tie-in made it even better“ The Nailers are a major part of this town,” said Rosemary. “They support the town in other aspects so they’re asking us to support their blood drive. And I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this event today.”

The Nailers supplied the T-shirts, the pizza and the comic relief.“Spike’s here of course,” said D.J.Abisalih, broadcaster for the Nailers.

“Just to be able to bring the hockey and the blood drive together, it really makes it a good situation for everybody. Makes it feel good. Spike (the team’s mascot) walks everybody back from giving blood.”It’s the sixth year the Nailers have teamed up with the Red Cross for this blood drive.

They say right now blood supplies are going out to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.