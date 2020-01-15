National Geographic writer coming to Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A well known scientific journalist who’s work has been featured in magazines such as Rolling Stone and National Geographic, will take part a presentation in Belmont County later this month.

Justin Nobel has spent the past two years reporting on the the issue of radioactivity caused by the oil & gas industry. He says his work has revealed possible contamination that is posed to the industries workers, communities and the environment.

Noble will take part in a forum called Radioactive Risks Posed by the Oil & Gas Industry. It will take place at Ohio University Eastern on Friday January 24.

“This is very relevant for local industry workers and their families,” said Jill Hunkler, a local environmental activist. “This information might effect them more than anyone but also may effect community, those concerned about injection wells. This information will alarm them even more about the risk imposed by the irresponsible placement of the injection wells and fracking waste processing facilities “

The presentation will get underway at 5:30 p.m. and will also feature Dr. Julie Weatherington-Rice. She is an environmental scientist who has studied the oil & gas industry of over 40 years.

There will also be a question and answer service with those in attendance.