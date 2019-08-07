National Night Out in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sometimes an open line of communication can help prevent a crime. So how can emergency personnel achieve a relationship with their community?

Well, for almost four decades, neighborhoods across all fifty states have participated in National Night Out, always on the first Tuesday in August.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that strengthens the bond between police and community. Wheeling took part in this annual event, bringing law enforcement and residents together. Thousands of communities across the country participate in neighborhood parties to promote solidarity. Fun and entertainment are at the forefront, with free pizza, demos, and promotional giveaways. With K9 Unit demonstrations, fire safety, and drunk driving prevention simulations; Wheeling police and fire department hope to make neighborhoods safer.

Additionally, with interactive demos and a fun experience, police hope to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, all the while promoting neighborhood camaraderie.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was also there, and if you couldn’t make it out tonight, it will be held again this time next year!