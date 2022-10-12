WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Center is an agency of the United States federal government that provides forecasts, warnings, and other weather-related information to organizations and the public for the purposes of protection, safety, and general information.

Meteorologist Fred McMullen says that television stations like WTRF are an important aspect of their warning process.

They rely on broadcast to reach out to the greatest number of people possible, to provide them with updates and warnings to keep everyone safe and informed.

While they were here, we got some insight into what the coming winter months will look like.

“So, this year is going to be a kind of unusual year. It’s going to be called a triple dip la nina. So, triple dip, people think is dipping your ice cream cone in three times and getting all the stuff on it, but really it means we’re having a la nina three consecutive years. It only happened twice before. ‘73 to ’76, and then also in 2008 to 2011 and so, during those past winters, we always tried to use past weather to predict future weather and during those years we saw right around average snowfall and right around average temperatures. So, really no significant trends either way of like way above average or way below average snowfall. Those really aren’t in play.” Fred McMullen – Meteorologist, National Westher Service Pittsburgh

More winter weather updates can be expected coming into mid-November.

All weather