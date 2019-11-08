National Youth Advocate Program in need of Fosters

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a local organization that has been Wheeling for a decade pushing to make he Ohio Valley a better place.

The National Youth Advocate program in Wheeling spans across the five northern Panhandle counties, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler.

They provide services to all five of those counties for foster care. The group is currently in desperate need of more foster care families. Foster care’s main goal is to keep the child in their school district, until they are able to be reunited with their biological family, but in some instances, adoption is possible.

We really could use hep with foster parenting here in the local area primarily because we don’t want to see kids being removed from their home communities and their home towns. We like to keep them here where they can maintain in their same school an maintain connections with their biological families. RACHAEL STERLING- FOSTER CARE TEAM LEADER, NYAP

Rachael says if you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, you can call them at 304-243-1865 to begin your home safety checks.