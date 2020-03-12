NCAA Restrictions Impact Atlantic Regional at West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – In response to the nationwide concern regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), NCAA President Dr. Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that all upcoming NCAA championship events would be conducted with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.



“Earlier today, the NCAA Board of Governors made a decision to limit the number of attendees at NCAA championships for the winter season,” Emmert said in a statement. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and our student-athletes.”



This includes the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Men’s Basketball Tournament, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at West Liberty University.

All games will be played as scheduled but will not be open to the general public.

Each member of the teams’ official travel parties will be allotted six complimentary tickets for admission via a pass list.

Administrators at participating institutions will work directly with participants to create a limited access list for family and friends.



All tickets purchased in advance will be refunded in full at the WLU Athletic Department next week, beginning Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Individuals must present their tickets to receive their refund. Contact WLU Athletic Secretary Robin Brunner (304.336.8046) for information.



Live video streams, live stats and additional information for all NCAA Atlantic Regional games played at West Liberty this weekend will be available online here: 2020 Atlantic Region Tournament Central

West Liberty University continues to monitor the situation and sincerely regrets the inconvenience to the student-athletes and coaches, their families and the fans.