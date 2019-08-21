Neal McCoy playing Capitol Theatre

A country music staple of the Ohio Valley is coming back for a special performance! A 22-year veteran of the Jamboree in the Hills, Neal McCoy is excited to play where he got his start years ago. We had a special interview with him and says this may be the first time fans get to see him in an intimate show.

Neal McCoy will be at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday, September 7th at 7:00 PM, with a special guest performer. Neal hopes everyone will enjoy the show, and hopes to come back for more shows and festivals!