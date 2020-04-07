Nelson Gifts making protective gear for COVID-19 supply shortage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- You may already know Mark Nelson as a Christmas craftsman,

constructing the Nutcracker Village for the last 5 years in Steubenville. And now, he is using his business to help manufacture face mask shields and more to help during this pandemic. They’ve already made about five-hundred face mask shields, and they are gearing up to make thousands for hospitals and various other companies, like manufacturing and cleaning companies, nationwide.

The local business is in touch with the Governor’s office to aid in the impacted supply-chain.

These shields are to protect against splashes from sneezing and coughing and they began shipping them today. Special messages of hope are printed on the shields and they are also making signs of hope for people to place in their yards to keep spirits high. Additionally, Nelson’s shop is building intubation boxes to go over infected patient’s heads to protect health care workers.

Owner of Nelson Gifts, Mark Nelson, told 7News “I remember back when 9/11 happened how I wished we could have taken one of our bulldozers or tractors up to New York City to help out because all we could do is sit in front of the television and just watch the rescue effort take place, and at least it feels good we can jump in somehow, and all of our family and all of our employees as well, that can actually directly come in contact with trying to make a difference hopefully in somebody’s life.”

The shields are sold both individually and by the box. If you would like to purchase visit their website at nelsongifts.com. They’re also available at their take-out only coffee shop Leonardo’s in downtown Steubenville.