New ambulance services coming to Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- An enhancement in medical transport was put into action tonight at the Ohio County Commission Meeting. A separate bank account is now in effect for ambulance services. New ambulances are expected to arrive by December 13th. Five full-time paramedics have been brought on and they will start their employment on December 16th, with the possibility of part-time paramedics coming on in the future.

As for where the ambulances will be housed, the commission will not be constructing a new building. Ohio County Commission President, Tim McCormick, said they will be stationed where need is the greatest. McCormick noted that the majority of calls come from the interstate and the Highlands. The commission is still deciding on where to house the ambulances at this time.

McCormick touched on how vital this is, “for safety factors for the citizens of this county and this area, it’s going to be a great, great addition to the county. We know there have been problems in the past historically and the way things are going nationally the volunteer fire departments just can’t staff it and from 6 AM to 6 PM, that’s when all of the volunteers are working, so this will help to take the load off their backs and hopefully they’ll be able respond quicker in the evenings.”

The ambulances will serve all of Ohio County, from the hours of 6 AM to 6 PM beginning December 16th.