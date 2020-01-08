New ambulances in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- There is no denying that healthcare in the Ohio Valley is an evocative subject. But this time, there is good news that will help the area at a critical time. 7News attended the Ohio County Commission meeting tonight, to find out more about the launch of new medical services in the county.

The need for medical services in the region is so great, especially in response to recent losses to critical healthcare institutions. And the addition of new medical transport vehicles and 5 full-time paramedics shows that the Ohio Valley can prevail.

At last month’s commission meeting, finances were put into action for the enhancement in medical services. This was for the addition of new ambulances and paramedics intended to service all of Ohio County,

and just as of last week, the work has begun!

Ohio County Commission President, Tim McCormick, told 7News “our new ambulances went into effect January 2nd of this year we’re very pleased with the way things are working out right now we’re not pleased that people need them but we’ve had about a dozen calls so far it’s from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM it’s working out very well the paramedics are doing a super job the ambulances themselves are top notch so it’s really going to turn out to be a great program especially safety wise for the public.”

Part-time paramedics may be brought on to provide supplementation in the future as well.