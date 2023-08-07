U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and John Fetterman (D-PA) announced the introduction of the Food Secure Strikers Act of 2023, legislation to allow striking workers to qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Any union worker knows, strikes are always a last resort. Workers want to reach a fair agreement, so they can keep going to work and providing for their families. Workers almost never recover all the lost wages from a strike. But sometimes it’s the only option,” said Sen. Brown. “Our bill would give workers the peace of mind that if they’re backed into a corner, they can stand up to corporate abuse, without the fear of losing their ability to put food on the table.”

Currently, striking workers and their households are excluded from SNAP eligibility and cannot receive SNAP benefits unless they were previously eligible before the strike.

Officials say, while union funds can sometimes reduce the financial stress of striking, workers often still face serious financial insecurity when on strike due to loss of income.

Also, officials say many y striking workers are not union members, meaning they have an even smaller safety net, if any at all. The Food Secure Strikers Act of 2023 would repeal the restriction on striking workers from receiving SNAP.

Officials say the Food Secure Strikers Act would: Repeal the restriction on striking workers from receiving SNAP and affirmatively protect the eligibility of striking workers to receive SNAP; Protect public sector workers who are fired for striking from being “considered to have voluntarily quit” for eligibility purposes; and; Clarify that any income-eligible household can receive SNAP benefits regardless of if a member of that household is involved in a strike.

In addition to Brown and Fetterman, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ),) Bob Casey (D-PA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Ron Wyden (D-OR) cosponsored the legislation.