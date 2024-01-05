A new brick and mortar store is opening in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Outdated Threads will be holding a grand opening on Saturday, January 6 from 12-7pm.

Located at 2263 Market St., Wheeling, WV, Outdated Threads is a vintage clothing store that has many one-of-a-kind, rare pieces to offer.

An official ribbon cutting for the store will happen on Wednesday January 10 at 11am.

Outdated Threads took over the building where Ziklag used to be located by Centre Market

