WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The newly renovated playground at Starvaggi Memorial Park is officially open!

The nearly $300,000 project features climbers, slides, adventure pieces, and musical elements, as well as a shaded seating area for parents, and includes a state-of-the-art poured-in-place safety surface.

Weirton Park Board Executive Director Coty Shingle said he couldn’t be happier with the final product and he’s thankful to everyone who had a hand it making this new park possible.