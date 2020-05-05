New mom affected by COVID-19; families unable to meet babies

Although everyone is missing family and friends right now while trying to social distance and keep our loved ones safe, there is one member of our 7News family who hasn’t had the opportunity to introduce their little one to family and friends because of the coronavirus.

Many of our viewers welcomed the arrival of 7News anchor Kathryn Ghion’s baby into the world in late February through social media outlets. And although none of us at the station have met baby Michael in person, neither have some of her friends and family. And that’s something Kathryn describes as heartbreaking.

That’s how 7News anchor Kathryn Ghion described her experience as becoming a new mom in late February—just weeks before states were shutdown. Michael Austin was born on February 25 at 2:44 in the afternoon into a world most would describe as normal.

In February, coronavirus was just something that was kind of overseas. Like, they never mentioned it to us at the hospital. They didn’t put any restrictions or anything. A couple hours after he was born, he met Tom and I’s parents and our siblings. KATHRYN GHION – 7NEWS ANCHOR

Over the next two weeks— family and friends who lived nearby were introduced to the little guy. But then the pandemic hit, and the new parents made the decision to distance Michael from everyone.

I think it’s been the hardest on our immediate family because both my parents and Tom’s parents come at least once a week and they have to look at him through a window. Or, we go outside in the backyard and we’re on opposite sides of the yard much farther than six feet away just out of precaution because he’s so little. KATHRYN GHION – 7NEWS ANCHOR

Kathryn’s husband is also an essential worker. So, they’re taking extra precautions like having him change downstairs and shower when he comes home before ever seeing Michael. And on top of all of that, she’s had to adjust to being a first time mom on her own without the help Michael’s grandparents.

So, everyone was super understanding and wanted to keep him as safe as possible. But that didn’t really make it any easier when you have to have those conversations with your parents and basically say ‘Hey, you can’t hold your grandchild.’ It’s heartbreaking. No one should ever have to say that to their parents. KATHRYN GHION – 7NEWS ANCHOR

And since much of where she lives is still closed, she hasn’t been able to find daycare options for baby Michael. So, while you may not see her anchoring right now, she is working for you behind the scenes, until she does.

I, like so many other people, want this to be over sooner rather than later, So I can find a safe place to put the little guy during the day and be back at work and join everybody again. KATHRYN GHION – 7NEWS ANCHOR

Kathryn says she now understands why mom’s develop Post-partum depression. Although she doesn’t suffer from PPD, she can sympathize, and says her inbox is open for any moms who need someone to talk to during these times.