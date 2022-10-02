WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – October has officially begun, which means that fall decorations are in full swing.

So far this season, Nicky’s Garden Center is off to a great start with their best-selling mums that they grow on site and are in full bloom.

October = fall decor in full swing!🎃🌻

& Nicky’s Garden Center has it all for not only the fall season, but for the fast approaching winter, as well.🎄



More tonight on @WTRF7News 🍁 pic.twitter.com/upJVRl9l7K — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 2, 2022

They also have all the variations of pumpkins you can think of, from orange, to warty, to specialty pumpkins.

Co-Owner and Operator, Nikki Lenz, says in their 50th anniversary this year, she feels grateful to play a part in so many Ohio Valley families’ holiday season.

”Nicky’s has just been established as a reputable, wonderful place to buy all of your seasonal needs. I’m not the original Nicky, but I feel very fortunate that I could step in and continue on with my husband P.J., who used to work for the original Nicky, and we can just continue on the tradition that so many families have with shopping with us for every season.” Nikki Lenz – Co-Owner and Operator of Nicky’s Garden Center

The Christmas season will also be here before we know it, and Nicky’s can help you out there too with their handmade wreaths and grave blankets, Christmas trees, and specialty café items to drink and snack on while you shop.

Nikki’s piece of advice for anyone decorating for fall is that this is the perfect weather to plant trees and perennials – and they have all of those, as well!