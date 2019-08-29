Northwood Health Systems Awarded Grant By The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

WHEELING, W.Va.- Northwood Health Systems has been awarded $211,000 by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health from the State Opioid Response (SOR) grant

Federal SOR grant funding comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

The grant will be used to provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services and Peer Recovery Support Services to individuals in the Northern Panhandle with opioid use disorder (OUD)

MAT services are trauma-informed and person-centered. Northwood Health Systems and DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health are focused on ensuring that individuals with OUD can easily access quality, evidence-based intervention and treatment services in their local community.

Providing essential, evidence-based treatment to individuals in need is important to help stem the tide of opioid use disorder in our Northern Panhandle communities Northwood’s Director of Substance Abuse Services- Jeremy Sagu

Learn more about services provided by Northwood Health Systems online at www.northwoodhealth.com.