Northwood Health Systems plans to build new facility

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Big changes are in the works for Northwood Health Systems in Wheeling. They are a long-term tenant of the former OVMC campus and given the hospital’s closure,
Northwood has been propelled to build a brand-new facility away from the vacant property. They plan to relocate their existing Eoff Street clinic on the OVMC campus into a sprawling new 28,000 square foot building. Their new facility will be located next to their Administrative Offices on 19th Street.

Official construction will begin in August 2020 with a proposed completion date of June 2021.

Mark Games, President & CEO of Northwood Health Systems, told 7News “it’ll be a much nicer facility, more spacious for employees, the technology that we’ll have there will certainly be of higher quality than what we’ve had at Eoff Street, and I think we’ll provide great access to the community for the behavioral health services they need both mental health and substance use disorder.”

Artist rending of new Northwood facility which will be built next to their Administrative Offices on 111 19th Street in Wheeling.

