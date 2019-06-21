ODOT officials comment on Route 331 flooding

ODOT workers spent most of their Thursday morning cleaning up debris from flood waters on Route 331 in Belmont County.

A pond sitting between Holloway and Flushing started to overflow Wednesday evening due to heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time.

However, ODOT officials reiterated that the flooding was not caused by a burst or fail in the pond.

“The pond right behind us overflowed and all the water came down on 331 and overran the banks and between here and the section right down the road about a mile, we got some extensive debris and trees and stuff that washed out onto the road,” said Dave Schafer, Manager of ODOT.

ODOT closed the road at 1:30 a.m. Thursday and opened it back up around 10:30 a.m.

