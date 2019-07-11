UPDATE: Officer recovering from injuries after dog attack; WTRF speaks to family

A Wheeling Police officer was injured after a dog attack Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. on Henderson Street.

Police were sent to the area for a possible domestic. Officers searched the area, going home to home, but were not successful in finding anyone fighting.

An officer approached the door of a house and was met by a barking dog. A person inside the house opened the door to speak to the officer, when the dog lunged at and attacked at the officer, biting him in multiple areas, including both hands. The officer made multiple attempts to calm the dog, however, concerned for his safety and trying to protect himself, the officer shot the dog.

The officer’s injuries required immediate medical attention. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The owners confirmed to 7News that police officers were walking down the street on a domestic call and did knock on their door.

The family said they’re still very upset about losing their family pet which was a 7-8-year-old black lab.