EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — One person is in custody Tuesday after a search warrant in East Liverpool turned up various drugs and firearms.

On Tuesday, the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and the county drug task force conducted a search warrant on a house on the 300 block of Gardendale Street.

There, officers found over 600 grams of cocaine and “hundreds” of what is suspected to be fentanyl pills. According to the report, officers also found seven firearms, including a stolen handgun.

According to the report, Khalide Moore, who was in the house at the time of the search, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Further charges are pending lab test results.

East Liverpool police assisted with the search.