Officials arrest Brooke County woman on drug charges

Brooke County, W.VA (WTRF)- After a month-long investigation, Brooke County Deputies along with members of the Hancock, Brooke and Weirton Drug Task Force executed a warrant in the Windsor Heights area.

Valerie Cunningham, 59, of Windsor Heights was arrested and charged with 2 counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Officials were able to seize 51 grams of methamphetamine, one gram heroin, one gram of cocaine, and LSD.

Cunningham was arraigned by Brooke County Magistrate Robin Snyder.