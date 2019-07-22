Officials hope Suspension Bridge will be open in August or September but with restrictions

The Suspension Bridge was damaged when a charter bus crossed the bridge back in June causing damage to the structure of the bridge.

State officials met with the City of Wheeling today and assured city leaders the bridge will remain open

Officials say they’re hopeful they can repair the bridge and get it back up and running in August or September, but that comes with restrictions.

These restrictions include a new restraint bar that will stop vehicles from entering the bridge if they’re too tall.

It also includes the city’s proposal of a sign making the bridge a “CAR ONLY” structure, meaning no trucks or buses are permitted on the bridge.

“Based on what we heard today, with the corrections that we’ve agreed going forward. This bridge will be reopened and it will be safe to cross as long as you are driving the appropriately sized vehicle.” BOB HERON – WHEELING CITY MANAGER

“Right now we have what’s called a soft restraint. A bus can hit it, but the bus can still go through. That’s not going to work for them. For them to authorize reopening the bridge, we’re going to need a had restraint set up seven foot six, eight foot. So basically, a large dump truck or bus, or vehicle that size can’t cross the bridge.” GLENN ELLIOTT- WHEELING MAYOR

The bridge will also be receiving a complete restoration in 2021. This will include new bridge decking, cables, and lighting.

WTRF.com will have more information as it’s released