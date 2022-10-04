Ghouls and goblins of all ages will enjoy 12 nights of frightfully fang-tastic family fun at this year’s “Boo at the Zoo.” Oglebay Good Zoo’s annual fall fundraiser in Wheeling, West Virginia, with support from the law firm of Bordas & Bordas, begins Friday, October 7.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Children are encouraged to dress in costume as they gather delicious goodies from treat stations along the zoo’s outdoor walking path. Guests can also experience spooktacular fun with an interactive scavenger hunt, a spooky train ride, the new Jumbo Jumper™ Air Pillow, and more during extended hours on October 7–9, 14-16, 21-23 & 28-30!

“Boo at the Zoo” is on Fridays from 5–8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

2022 EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Sweet Treats

Ghoulish guests ages 3-12 receive delicious goodies from treat stations located along the zoo’s outdoor walking path

Ghoulish guests ages 3-12 receive delicious goodies from treat stations located along the zoo’s outdoor walking path Daytime Hours & Timed Entry Ticketing

Daytime hours allow guests to celebrate the season with their favorite Good Zoo animals which will remain in their habitats throughout the event. Plus, timed entry ticketing will allow guests to enjoy closer parking, shorter lines for admission and rides, and more fun. Tickets are on sale now at www.oglebay.com/boo.

Daytime hours allow guests to celebrate the season with their favorite Good Zoo animals which will remain in their habitats throughout the event. Plus, timed entry ticketing will allow guests to enjoy closer parking, shorter lines for admission and rides, and more fun. Tickets are on sale now at www.oglebay.com/boo. Digital Scavenger Hunt

Guests can unlock clues by scanning QR codes throughout the zoo. Upon completion, they can enter to win spooktacular zoo prizes including Good Zoo admission tickets, family memberships and animal encounters!

Guests can unlock clues by scanning QR codes throughout the zoo. Upon completion, they can enter to win spooktacular zoo prizes including Good Zoo admission tickets, family memberships and animal encounters! Spooky Train Ride

Hop aboard this family-friendly “spooky” train ride adventure through Dinosaur Safari and a stop at our Jumbo Jumper™ Air Pillow.

“Oglebay’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ is a great tradition in the Ohio Valley. We are proud to be the presenting sponsor for the third year in a row and hope all those attending enjoy this year’s event,” said Bordas & Bordas managing partner Jamie Bordas.

Each festive pathway and scavenger hunt station throughout the Good Zoo will feature unique themes, with decorations generously provided by Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration, Wheeling Hospital Auxiliary, The Wheeling Country Day School, Whisk Bakery, Bordas & Bordas, Mr. Jeremy West, Dr. Raina Burke, Fort Henry Capital, and State Farm agents Noah Mull and Laura Mull.

As always, “Boo at the Zoo” proceeds benefit the care and conservation of Good Zoo animals.

“Boo at the Zoo” tickets are on sale now at www.oglebay.com/boo.