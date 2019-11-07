Oglebay ‘Festival of Trees’ kicks off Friday

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The holiday season is here and with that comes Oglebay Institute’s Festival of Trees.

But before you can start auctioning on hand-decorated trees to help fund art and culture in the Ohio Valley, Oglebay Institute held a media and sponsor preview luncheon at the Stifel Fine Arts Center, to say ‘thank you’ to all of the sponsors and decorators who helped to make this fundraiser possible.

They’ve either supported monetarily or after the fact by deliverig the trees, panhandle cleaning and restoartion takes care of that for us and our decorators have been working hard for the past week putting this all together Micah Underwood- Dir. Devlopment- Festival of Trees

The festival kicks off at 6 in the evening tomorrow and all proceeds will benefit Oglebay Institute’s art and cultural programs.