Oglebay to host father’s day weekend with fireworks and free activities

WHEELING, W.Va. – This weekend, Oglebay is paying tribute to Dads from across the region with the first-ever Father’s Day Celebration featuring an unforgettable fireworks display and free activities for the whole family.

2020 Father’s Day Weekend festivities include:



· Father’s Day Fireworks Display – Bring the family and join us on Saturday, June 20 at 9:15 p.m. for an unforgettable fireworks display over Schenk Lake. Guests may view the fireworks from the safety of their vehicle or from a preferred location within the park so long as social distancing is observed.



· Garden Bistro Reopens June 19 –Back by popular demand, Oglebay’s Garden Bistro reopens for the summer season on Friday, June 19 from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Grab a seat on the Bistro’s patio and take in panoramic views of Oglebay Park while enjoying a delicious farm-to-table dining experience. Indoor and outdoor seating is available daily from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Learn more at https://bit.ly/30Y8r5U.



· Free Father’s Day Activities – Celebrate Father’s Day with a full schedule of free activities for the whole family including a mini golf tournament, fishing competition, guided trail hike, yoga on the Mansion lawn, and pool parties complete with a Dad’s Belly Flop Competition. Full event schedule is available at www.oglebay.com/fathers-day-weekend.



· NEW African Adventure & Wolf Wilderness at Oglebay Good Zoo – Experience the new African Adventure and Wolf Wilderness exhibits at Oglebay Good Zoo! Venture straight into the Serengeti for a walking safari complete with cheetahs, Grévy’s zebras, ostriches, and African crested porcupines—the largest porcupine species in the world. Plus, learn about the majestic red wolf—the second most endangered mammal in the United States. The Oglebay Good Zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Online ticketing now available at http://bit.ly/2G2oQf3.



· Father’s Day Twilight Golf Special – Speidel Golf Club is celebrating Father’s Day with discounted twilight rates starting at Noon on Sunday, June 21. Enjoy 18 holes with cart for $44 and 9 holes with cart for just $22. Book a tee time at http://bit.ly/2VlpDAV.



· Half-Price Oglebay Activity Wristbands – Treat Dad to the best of Oglebay with half-price Oglebay Activity Wristbands every Sunday through Labor Day. Visit www.oglebay.com/sunday-funday for full details. Activity Wristbands include admission to the following park activities:

o Crispin Center Outdoor Pool & Fountains of Fun

o Oglebay Good Zoo and Train Ride Admission

o Aerial Challenge Course

o Miniature Golf

o Par 3 Golf

o Fishing at Schenk Lake

o Pedal Boating, Aqua Cycles & Kayaks at Schenk Lake

o Trolley Rides

o Tennis Court Rentals & Pickle Ball

o Bike Rentals

o Glass Museum Admission

o Mansion Museum Admission

o Schrader Environmental Center Nature Programs



· Father’s Day Getaways From $119 Per Night – Jumpstart your summer with a fun-filled Father’s Day getaway complete with accommodations at Wilson Lodge, four Oglebay Activity Wristbands, and admission to the Sparkling Fireworks Family Party featuring premier fireworks seating on The West Spa Patio. For more information visit www.oglebay.com/fathers-day-weekend or call 877-436-1797.

In addition to these holiday festivities, Oglebay is offering even more activities this Father’s Day Weekend. Check out the complete schedule of events at www.oglebay.com/fathers-day-weekend.

Extra precautions will be taken to ensure social distancing is observed. For more information on Oglebay’s COVID-19 response plan visit www.oglebay.com/keeping-you-safe.