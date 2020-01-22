Oglebay WinterFest this Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s that time of year again!

To bask in the glory of the winter season, and what better way to do it? The first ever Oglebay WinterFest!

The Oglebay WinterFest has so many activities to choose from! A polar bear plunge, free ski clinics, live entertainment, and so much more is happening this Saturday, January 25th.

Winterfest will benefit local charities and the West Virginia Special Olympics. If you bring 2 canned goods or nonperishable food items to Oglebay’s Winter Sports Complex on Saturday, you will receive free ski lift tickets! The polar bear plunge at Schenk Lake starts at 12:00 PM, with a free ski clinic at 2:00 PM and a kid-friendly ski race at 3:00 PM. All of this leads up to a big party with games, music, and fun starting at 7:00 PM.

Andy Brown, the Director of Special Events and Planning, told 7News “yeah were truly excited about it, it’s something we’ve never done before and we’re really looking forward to kicking it off this year. The polar bear plunge at 12 o’ clock on Saturday, we have a free ski clinic here at 2 o’ clock on Saturday, followed by a “Race the Pro” friendly kids race and then that evening we will have a live DJ and some other games and fun entertainment. The cost it’s actually for the local community we’re doing 2 nonperishable goods and you get a free lift ticket complimentary when you donate that.”

More information about the event can be found here.