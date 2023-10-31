The Gerber’s Poultry plant in Kidron, Ohio is under federal investigation after federal agents allegedly found illegal minors working at the plant, according to news outlets.

The Gerber’s plant was raided on October 4 by Homeland Security when officials allegedly found over a dozen under age illegals working the meat meat processing and sanitation area.

The minors were allegedly from Guatemala

No one was arrested at the time of the incident.

Gerber’s Poultry released the following statement after the incident.

According to news sources the FBI did not comment and Homeland Security

“Gerber’s Poultry has been a family-owned business for more than 70 years. It is our mission to treat our employees, customers, vendors, and community supporters with respect and to lead with honesty and integrity in everything we do. This includes complying with all federal, state, and local laws and regulations in employee hiring and retention. We also expect nothing less from our third-party vendors and community partners. As you may have seen, our Kidron, Ohio plant was the subject of inquiry from federal law enforcement, and public allegations have surfaced regarding the composition of our employees, and some third-party contract employees. We are cooperating fully with that investigation. We take the legal employment and safety of all individuals who work for and with Gerber’s Poultry very seriously. We have taken a number of precautions to ensure that Gerber’s Poultry employees are legally authorized to work and have strict policies against hiring minors in accordance with industry guidelines, rules, and laws. While we comply with all federal regulations to verify eligibility for employment, we are actively reviewing our policies to ensure compliance at every level and will continue to review our relationships with third party vendors and their policies in similar fashion. We greatly value our relationship with all our customers, and will remain committed to producing our quality products in accordance with all applicable laws.” Gerber’s Poultry

According to Gerber’s Poultry, you can find their Amish Farm chicken in the Ohio Valley at these locations: Kroger, Rieskeck’s and Miklas Meat Market